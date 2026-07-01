Cambodia calls off traditional water festival to focus on border crisis, displaced civilians

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Thousands of Cambodians became displaced during the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025.

PHNOM PENH – Prioritising the ongoing border situation with Thailand and the need to address the hardships of displaced civilians has forced the Royal Government of Cambodia to suspend the 2026 Water Festival celebrations in Phnom Penh.

The festivities were originally scheduled to take place along the Tonle Sap in front of the Royal Palace on Nov 23, 24 and 25.

The decision was officially announced via a June 25 government circular signed by Prime Minister Hun Manet. The circular noted that celebrations at the provincial level may proceed as usual, depending on local traditions and the practical capacity of provincial authorities and citizens.

Despite the suspension of the capital festivities, a three-day public holiday remains in effect, as stipulated in the 2026 public holiday sub-decree.

As at June 30, a total of 21,425 displaced Cambodians were still unable to return to their homes.

This is due to the Thai military’s occupation of their villages – including Prey Chan, Chouk Chey and the Boeng Trakuon area – or the presence of explosive remnants of war, according to the Ministry of Interior.

According to the circular, Manet instructed government working groups at the national and sub-national levels to “continue paying high attention to the well-being and cooperate in resolving issues for displaced citizens, soldiers and the families of those who have been injured or martyred while defending the territory, as well as veterans, in their respective localities”.

The circular also directed the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training to continue to focus on facilitating employment opportunities for Cambodian workers who have returned from Thailand.

The Prime Minister urged working groups to monitor the daily livelihoods of the people and continue efforts to strengthen the local economy.

This includes ensuring price stability, maintaining production and supply chains, supporting domestic products, ensuring competitiveness and resolving chronic structural issues that hinder production, business or investment.

Citing data from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, the circular noted that in 2026 , Cambodia and the wider region will experience rising temperatures during the dry season due to the El Nino phenomenon, which could result in a prolonged dry season in 2027.

To prepare for this, the Prime Minister instructed the authorities to take measures to conserve as much water as possible during the mid-to-late rainy season to prevent future shortages.

Preparedness for the flood during current rainy season must also be ready.

Additionally, local authorities were tasked with maintaining public order and social safety by strictly implementing the “Safe Village-Commune” policy. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK