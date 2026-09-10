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Calls to halt Flying Doctor Service following fatal helicopter crash in Sarawak

The helicopter was carrying four healthcare workers and one pilot, all of whom died in the crash.

PETALING JAYA – Calls are mounting for systemic reforms to protect medical personnel following the helicopter crash on Sept 8 near Long Lellang airstrip in Sarawak, Malaysia, which claimed the lives of four healthcare workers and their pilot.

Medical advocacy group Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK) has urged the government to temporarily suspend the Flying Doctor Service until the regulatory authorities complete a comprehensive audit of all aircraft, facilities, maintenance logs and operational safety protocols.

The BO-105 S helicopter crashed at the end of the Long Lellang STOLport, killing pilot Captain Zainol Afiq Bee Sham, 30; Dr Ainul Baraah Kamaruddin, 33; medical assistant Alexson Adit Henry, 31; and staff nurses Debra Moset, 40, and Jessie Paya Jok, 44.

The privately owned helicopter had been chartered for Flying Doctor Service operations covering three locations from Miri to Ba Lai, Long Siut and Long Lellang.

Despite the tragedy, the Health Ministry announced that Flying Doctor Service operations would proceed, a decision that HDK criticised.

“We strongly reject any empty assurance that the service will simply continue without first addressing the safety of the aircraft, the facilities, the operating system and the staff involved,” HDK said in a statement.

“A statement of continuity without clear safety measures, accountability, inspection and protection for healthcare workers is inadequate and unacceptable.”

The group argued that staff welfare has repeatedly been compromised to maintain operational continuity, insisting that essential medical outreach must not come at the cost of preventable harm.

HDK urged Parliament to treat the incident as a national priority, calling for a special sitting, a dedicated budget to replace or upgrade ageing aviation assets, and a review of risk allowances for Flying Doctor Service personnel.

“They deserve protection, accountability and a system that values their lives as much as their service,” HDK added.

“Let this incident be the point where we change the way the service is delivered, before another tragedy is allowed to happen.”

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo echoed calls for accountability, demanding a transparent safety review across all medical transport vehicles once official investigations finish.

“There have been previous accidents involving Flying Doctor Services and ambulances,” Thirunavukarasu said. “Those who dedicate their lives to saving others deserve the highest possible protection when carrying out their duty.”

He added that the crew’s final mission underscored the sacrifices made to deliver care to remote communities, stating that the nation owes them a debt words alone cannot repay.

Meanwhile, a three-member team from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has secured the crash site.

The bureau issued a directive forbidding any interference with or movement of the wreckage without prior authorisation.

Under standard regulatory procedures, the AAIB is expected to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

Final investigative reports typically require extensive international expert reviews before public release, often taking up to a year to finalise. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK