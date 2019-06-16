Calls to go on leave ignored as probe proceeds

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has brushed off calls by certain parties for him to go on leave as the authorities investigate a sex video implicating him and another man.

He said he would continue to carry out his duties as a minister and Pakatan Harapan leader amid the scandal, which has seen the police arrest Mr Haziq Aziz on Friday. Mr Haziq had claimed that he and Datuk Seri Azmin were the men in the video that has rocked Malaysian politics.

"We must continue to deliver to the rakyat (people) a mandate that is so huge (and) unprecedented for 60 years. They have been wanting this change, and they did it in the last election."

"I remain focused on delivering as the minister of economic affairs," the 54-year-old said.

"I'm here to support the Prime Minister, and we will continue to move forward to deliver to the people," Mr Azmin told reporters after attending a Hari Raya open house yesterday.

Mr Azmin is deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, led by MP Anwar Ibrahim.

On Friday, Otai Reformis, a group of pro-Anwar activists and politicians, urged Mr Azmin to take a break pending the police probe into the video.

Meanwhile, Mr Azmin said he had not yet been called up by the police.

But he said his aide Hilman Idham would have his statement recorded by the police tomorrow.

"They have summoned my political secretary yesterday, and I was informed that they will continue with the investigation to record his statement on Monday," he said.

Mr Azmin again dismissed the scandal as "gutter politics", saying he would leave it to the authorities to investigate.

"To me, from day one, it was gutter politics, and I have made my statement clearly that I will not condone this," the minister said. "But since the report is there, let the authorities continue with the investigation and no one should intervene in the process."

Mr Azmin, who is MP for Gombak ward in Selangor and assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa in the same state, said he received an outpouring of support from his constituents in the wake of the scandal.

"You see, my people, my constituency know me very well," he said. "They have been together with me. I'm happy to know that many people out there, they came forward and showed their support."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK