Calls in Umno for BN to 'migrate' to Muafakat Nasional

The wings of opposition party Umno have strongly endorsed the cooperation pact with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) at their annual meeting yesterday, with calls for Umno and its allies to set aside the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and "migrate" to the so-called Muafakat Nasional.

The Muafakat Nasional (national consensus), signed between Umno and Islamist party PAS in September, focuses on Malay-Muslim issues, which both parties believe have been cast aside by the governing Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The two mainly Malay-Muslim parties began cooperating informally earlier this year and this helped the Umno-led BN coalition to harness Malay voters and win four by-elections against PH.

In the general election last year that led to the ousting of BN from power, Umno and PAS garnered two-thirds of the Malay vote, but PH won under Malaysia's first-past-the-post electoral system, with solid support from non-Malay voters and sufficient numbers of Malays who switched their allegiance from Umno and PAS.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday pushed for the BN coalition - comprising Umno, Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) - to be set aside and for Muafakat Nasional to be turned into a formal political institution to face elections.

"Umno Youth is urging the top leadership to urgently institutionalise Muafakat Nasional, which will include not just Umno and PAS, but also MCA, MIC and Friends of BN," Datuk Asyraf said in his speech at the youth wing's meeting.

"We should not sideline other races who have long been part of our beloved country," he added.

"It is us, therefore, who must show and prove to the people that Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC are united as one."

BN is also backed by several small political parties and non-governmental organisations grouped under Friends of BN.

Setting aside BN would be a radical move. Its member parties ruled Malaysia for 61 years from independence, while PAS was mostly in the opposition vying with Umno for the same Malay vote.

Umno Women's chief Noraini Ahmad said yesterday that non-Malays, who form some 40 per cent of Malaysia's 32 million population, would not be sidelined by the Umno-PAS pact.

"The Umno-PAS cooperation in Muafakat Nasional must be welcomed with open arms," she said in a speech at the meeting of the women's wing. "It is a shift in the political scene for both parties but it will also benefit the component parties in BN."

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the party has not decided on whether to formalise Muafakat Nasional as a political grouping.

A technical committee is looking at the way forward for the pact, with a report due next February, he told reporters yesterday.