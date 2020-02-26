Calls for snap election amid anger, dismay

Reactions ranged from confusion to anger and dismay in Malaysia as an unprecedented political crisis entered a third day with no indication of what the next government would look like.

The collapse of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, elected with much fanfare in 2018, has also sparked calls for a snap general election.

Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0, which orchestrated several major rallies nationwide in the last decade calling for electoral reforms, yesterday demanded that a general election be held, saying it was planning to hold a mass rally if that did not happen.

Speaking out against the idea of a unity government that interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is reportedly trying to form, the watchdog said in its statement: "We view this formation of a backdoor government as undemocratic and a betrayal of voters who voted for change."

"Parties are to compete with each other to offer the rakyat (citizens) meaningful choices, not to sabotage each other after elections and form a government that the people did not vote for at the general election," it added.

The statement was also signed by 33 other civil society organisations.

Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur, where Pakatan Harapan had won resoundingly, told The Straits Times they felt betrayed by the manoeuvring, with some pinning the blame on Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) former deputy president Azmin Ali.

"I felt cheated as a voter, especially by the PKR cartel," said Mr Zamir Hamdy, 32, a human re-source manager.

Datuk Seri Azmin's Twitter has been filled with attacks from netizens, many accusing him of being a traitor after he and a group of PKR lawmakers left the ruling coalition.

There was also anger at the government at large.

"This has been so messy that it gives us the im-pression no politician can be trusted, and I question, what was the point of our votes?" said lawyer Mahadevan Sekaran, 33. "I do wonder if the government has our best interests at heart."

On the idea of a unity government, many were sceptical that such a coalition could work.

"I disagree with a unity government, though, because such a Cabinet would constantly fight and not reach any consensus," said Mr Johnny Ong, 33, a business owner.

Entrepreneur Kelly Low, 34, said she hoped changes will be made to prevent a similar crisis in the future: "I am hoping there would be some reform in our Constitution to prevent such things from happening again in the future. We voted for the party, not the person."