News analysis

Call for removal of PM Muhyiddin triggers conflict within Umno

At stake is future of the party in what will likely be a battle for outright control

Malaysia Bureau Chief
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (at right) speaking to his deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a special sitting at the Malaysian Houses of Parliament headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last month. Close to 30 Umno MPs led by Datuk Seri Ismail say
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (at right) speaking to his deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a special sitting at the Malaysian Houses of Parliament headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last month. Close to 30 Umno MPs led by Datuk Seri Ismail say they will continue backing the Muhyiddin administration until a confidence vote next month.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Umno's high-stakes game to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will decide not just the fate of the government, but also the future of the once-dominant party that is in the throes of its worst ever infighting.

Political observers compare the impasse between Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp and the majority of the party's 38 MPs who want to remain in the Muhyiddin administration to the feud between then Premier Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, which saw Umno being deregistered in 1987.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2021, with the headline 'Call for removal of PM Muhyiddin triggers conflict within Umno'. Subscribe
Topics: 