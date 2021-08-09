Call for removal of PM Muhyiddin triggers conflict within Umno

Umno's high-stakes game to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will decide not just the fate of the government, but also the future of the once-dominant party that is in the throes of its worst ever infighting.

Political observers compare the impasse between Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp and the majority of the party's 38 MPs who want to remain in the Muhyiddin administration to the feud between then Premier Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, which saw Umno being deregistered in 1987.