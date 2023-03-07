Cabinet to discuss single immigration clearance system at Causeway, says Malaysian DPM

KUALA LUMPUR - The proposal for a single immigration clearance system at the Malaysia-Singapore land border will be brought to the Cabinet in a bid to ease congestion at the Causeway, said Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

Datuk Seri Fadillah said a special committee looking into the traffic jams at the Causeway had agreed to the proposal in principle.

He said the proposal will be further refined by the Home Ministry, which acts as the secretariat of the special committee, before being tabled at a Cabinet meeting.

“It means that those who want to enter Malaysia can get clearance in Singapore by the Malaysian Immigration personnel deployed there,” he told the Malaysian media on Monday after chairing the committee’s meeting.

Mr Fadillah said if the idea was accepted by the Cabinet, a technical committee would be formed to discuss the possibility of its implementation with Singapore.

This was because it would need some changes in terms of law as well as the agreement of the Singaporean government, he added.

“It will ease movement of commuters between Singapore and Malaysia,” he said.

Aside from that, Mr Fadillah revealed that a total of RM190 million (S$57.11 million) had been allocated by the Federal Government to implement short-, medium- and long-term initiatives including to improve facilities and ease congestion at the Causeway.

He said some short-term initiatives had been implemented, including increasing the numbers for motorcycle lanes from 50 to 75.

On the proposed idea to form a single border agency, the matter would also be brought to the Cabinet for further direction.

Mr Fadillah said the initiatives to ease congestion had to be taken into consideration as the number of commuters at the Causeway was expected to increase. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK