Businessman dies after being shot twice at close range in front of Johor Baru house

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A businessman has died after he was shot twice at close range in the car park in front of his house in Skudai, Johor Baru.

Johor Baru North OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad said the victim, Mr Pun Chi Wee, 34, is believed to have died between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday (Sept 19).

"Witnesses in the area alleged that they heard gun shots from the crime site," ACP Mohd Taib said in a statement.

He said police were investigating motives behind the murder of the victim, who runs an eatery at Taman Bukit Indah and a shop selling Chinese prayer items at Kangkar Pulai.

The body has been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for autopsy and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.