Businesses, creators in Thailand urged to trademark ‘sound marks’ to shield against AI, deepfakes

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The government-led push targets non-traditional trademarks, such as jingles, app launch sounds, and signature vocal phrases.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is urging local businesses and creators to register “sound marks” to protect their commercial identity and build a legal shield against artificial intelligence and deepfake voice-cloning technology.

The government-led push targets non-traditional trademarks, such as jingles, app launch sounds, and signature vocal phrases. Intellectual property officials argue that audio branding has become a vital asset in the digital economy, helping consumers instantly link specific sounds to products and services.

Mr Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, highlighted that global stars like Taylor Swift have already legalised their vocal property by registering phrases like “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

She warned that as generative artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly masters the ability to seamlessly mimic human voices, businesses face a rising risk of identity theft, commercial exploitation, and consumer confusion if their audio assets remain unprotected.

Thai trademark law fully protects distinct audio signatures - including human voices, melodies, and animal sounds - provided they do not directly describe the product’s qualities or stem from its natural operation.

Official figures reveal that Thailand has accumulated 494 sound mark applications since legal provisions were introduced, with domestic businesses accounting for 88.7 per cent of the filings. While 114 marks have been successfully registered, 138 applications remain under review.

The corporate push is led by Galin E-Commerce, which holds seven applications, followed by fertilizer firm Fah Arun Phuetphon Phuea Thai and consumer goods manufacturer Uni-Charm.

The trend is also catching on among public figures; prominent media personality DJ Nui has filed an application to trademark his signature laugh, signaling a major shift towards non-traditional copyright management. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK