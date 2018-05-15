Business hub and tourist spot a soft target

JAKARTA • Surabaya is a major business hub, a popular tourist destination and home to many of Indonesia's top universities.

More than eight million people live and work in the sprawling metropolis located in East Java province, making it the second largest city in the country, just behind the capital Jakarta.

A majority of residents in Surabaya are Muslims, but the city also has a small but prominent Protestant and Catholic community.

This large congregation of people makes the city a "soft target" - a term security analysts use to describe a place that is hard to secure and hence, vulnerable to an attack.

Observers say efforts to "harden" other soft targets in places such as Bali, Jakarta and elsewhere in West Java may have led local terrorist cells to decide to strike in Surabaya.

The police have also drawn links between the perpetrators of the church bombings in the city and Aman Abdurrahman, an ideologue now on trial for orchestrating the 2016 attack in Jakarta from behind bars.

Aman is believed to have had a hand in the creation of the Surabaya sleeper cells that mounted the suicide bombings at the three churches on Sunday, and the second wave of attack yesterday on the local police headquarters.

A key element is that the leader of the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an alliance of Indonesian militants loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), is said to have previously preached in Surabaya.

In his teachings, Aman describes democracy as "syirik", or idolatry, and argued that Muslims have a duty to free themselves from the system and attack instruments of the state such as the police.

The presence of radical clerics and Islamic militants in East Java is not new.

Ali Imron, Amrozi and Mukhlas, three brothers who were members of the Jemaah Islamiah (JI), and involved in the 2002 Bali bombings, used to live in Lamongan, a sleepy town about 50km from Surabaya.

In 2015, two sisters-in-law from Lamongan were deported from Turkey with their children after trying to enter ISIS-controlled territory in Syria.

At the time, the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict said Lamongan's extremist community was shaped by the JI, with many of its attacks hatched and planned in the area.

Before it was dismantled by counter-terrorism police in Indonesia, this JI network had also provided recruiters, fighters and propagandists for ISIS. Observers say it is too early to rule out that Aman, or JAD, had done the same today.