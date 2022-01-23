Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A 49-year-old Briton was found dead at his home with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect was in custody, police said on Sunday (Jan 23).

Another British man, 55, suffered injuries and was in hospital, police in Kanchanaburi province said, adding that further evidence was being collected.

A Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly, police said, according their preliminary investigation.

Police and forensic examiners were collecting evidence and weapons at the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS showed.

Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Police said his history was still being investigated.

