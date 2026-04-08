British teen dies after road trip accident in Vietnam; parents donate her organs to help save others

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The accident occurred on the Ha Giang Loop, a winding route popular among young tourists for its sweeping vistas and natural scenery.

- A tour of the Ha Giang Loop, a road trip route popular among tourists in northern Vietnam, turned to tragedy after a young British woman fell off a motorbike on the trail and died on April 2.

Ms Orla Wates, 19, from London, had been on a tour of South-east Asia, in the lead-up to her first year at England’s Durham University, when the accident occurred.

Ms Wates was said to have been riding pillion on the back of a motorcycle on the Ha Giang Loop when the driver lost control. She was then thrown to the ground and allegedly hit by an oncoming truck.

The teen was rushed to Viet Duc University Hospital in the Vietnamese capital, Ha Noi, where she later died f rom her injuries on April 2.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Amid the grief of losing their daughter, Ms Wates’ parents decided to donate her organs, with patients at the hospital receiving her liver, kidneys and corneas.

A representative from the hospital said: “In the face of profound grief, her family made a deeply compassionate decision that transcended nationality and race: to donate her organs, giving others a chance at life.

“Her life continues quietly and resiliently in others who have been given a second chance.”

The teen’s mother told Viet Nam News: “Orla was beautiful, independent and very funny, with a sharp wit.

“At this extremely difficult time for our family, we chose to donate Orla’s organs, as we believe that, if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted.

“Knowing that she is living on through them brings us great comfort.”

Vietnam’s Health Minister Dao Hong Lan wrote a letter to Ms Wates’ parents to express her heartfelt condolences and gratitude for their humanitarian gesture.

In a post on Viet Duc University Hospital’s Facebook page, Ms Wates’ father said: “Vietnam was a country (Orla) loved, so to give back to Vietnam is very important to us.”

Mrs Wates added: “She had the best time here and she was loving every minute of it. So it is our way of thanking you.”

Although organ transplants are not as common in Vietnam compared with other countries, especially in the West, great strides are being made to facilitate more of such operations for those with organ failure.

The Ha Giang Loop, a winding route spanning 350km to 400km, is popular among young tourists for its sweeping vistas and natural scenery.

The trail takes travellers past Vietnam’s Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark, with the journey typically lasting three to four days in total. VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK