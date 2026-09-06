British-Nigerian influencer dies in Bangkok after genital enlargement injections

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British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, 43, died in the early hours of March 6.

A London coroner has linked the death of British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo to genital enlargement injections in Thailand, according to Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper, reporting on an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court.

Ubiribo, 43, died in the early hours of March 6, 2026. Details of his death emerged in media reports published in September.

The inquest heard that approximately 40ml of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine had been used for penile filler injections at an unnamed Bangkok clinic. The treatment involved filler injections intended to increase girth.

The Sun reported that Ubiribo underwent the procedure on March 5. He and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, were staying at a Bangkok hotel and went for a massage afterwards.

During the massage, he complained of chest pain and lost consciousness twice. An ambulance took him to Sukhumvit Hospital, where he was initially conscious and able to answer questions, according to SaharaReporters’ account of the inquest.

His wife informed doctors about the filler injections. Ubiribo then lost consciousness before a recommended computed tomography (CT) scan could be performed.

Doctors diagnosed a pulmonary embolism and transferred him to intensive care. Medical staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for more than 100 minutes, but he could not be revived.

TMZ described Ubiribo as an influencer, also known as Denisi or Ego, with about 185,000 Instagram followers.

He was known for sharing his luxury lifestyle online. The New York Post reported that he owned a US$1.1 million (S$1.4 million) home in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, and a US$600,000 London apartment.

He married Allen, a fashion designer and socialite, in Zimbabwe in 2022.

The newspaper also reported that he was buried in London in a gold coffin said to be worth more than US$745,000.

A subsequent post-mortem examination in Britain found material in Ubiribo’s lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used in the injections, according to reports of the inquest.

The Sun identified the examining pathologist as John du Parcq and reported that his findings were consistent with those of an autopsy conducted in Thailand.

Ubiribo’s London doctor told the inquest that Ubiribo had previously undergone joint surgery, had pre-diabetes and gout, but had no other significant medical conditions, according to SaharaReporters.

Assistant coroner Jean Harkin concluded that the cosmetic procedure caused the fatal pulmonary embolism, the Guardian reported. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK