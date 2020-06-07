British man in Bali rescued after 6 days trapped in well

BALI (AFP) - A British man who spent six days trapped in a well after being chased by a dog has been rescued on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the authorities said on Sunday (June 7).

A rescue team lifted 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the 4m-deep concrete pit after a farmer in Pecatu village raised the alarm.

"Jacob's calls for help were heard by a local who was going to feed his cows," local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada told AFP.

Mr Roberts broke his leg when he stumbled into the near-empty reservoir. He told the authorities he had been trying to evade a dog that chased him through the village.

"He looked thin and injured," South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said after the Briton's rescue on Saturday.

Police took Mr Roberts to a nearby hospital for treatment.