Boy killed on Deepavali eve after running into cousin's knife

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Deepavali will not be the same for Mr D. Mathialagan after he lost his nephew in a freak knife accident on the eve of the celebration.

The seven-year-old boy died after he was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his cousin at the latter's house in Sitiawan on Friday (Nov 13) at about 10.10pm.

"He was close to me and my family. Since we are also neighbours, he would come to my house every day to play with his cousins.

"I remember how excited he was to celebrate Deepavali. He picked his own clothes and asked me to dye his hair, " Mr Mathialagan said when met at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary here on Sunday.

"He even told me that he wanted to play with firecrackers after dinner. It will not be the same without him around."

Mr Mathialagan said the incident occurred when the victim ran straight into his 11-year-old cousin, who was holding a knife.

"His cousin had wanted to use the knife to cut a rope outside the house.

"My nephew was running from his house to his cousin's house next door.

"Suddenly, there was blood everywhere. I ran to my nephew, held him and called his name a few times but there was no response, " he said.

Mr Mathialagan said he did not know what to do until their neighbours came and urged him to send the boy to hospital.

"His mother, who is my sister, cried the entire journey and that is something I will never forget, " he said.

The victim's 39-year-old father, who was also at the mortuary, was inconsolable.

The remains have been claimed and are expected to be cremated in Sitiawan on Monday.

Manjung police chief Assistant Commisioner Nor Omar Sappi said the incident was under investigation.