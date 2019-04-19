Both Indonesian poll rivals continue to claim victory

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, acknowledging that quick counts by independent pollsters have given him a clear edge over opponent Prabowo Subianto, repeated his call for supporters to be patient and wait for the official results of the April 17 presidential race.

Mr Joko told a press conference yesterday afternoon that unofficial tallies by 12 survey institutions point to him and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin winning 54.55 per cent of the vote to their opponents' 44.45 per cent.

On the other side of town, Mr Prabowo made another buoyant claim of victory - his third in two days.

He said he and his running mate Sandiaga Uno were the president and vice-president of Indonesia for 2019 to 2024, adding that his team's calculations showed him winning 62 per cent of the votes.