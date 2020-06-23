Border guards, civilian killed in ambush by armed group in western Myanmar

YANGON (Xinhua) - Three border guards and one civilian were killed in an ambush by the Arakan Army armed group in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state, Myanmar's military spokesman told Xinhua on Tuesday (June 23).

Four police personnel and a civilian were also injured in the attack, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said, when government forces were on their way to perform security operation in the Rathedaung township in Rakhine on Monday evening.

Since January 2019, a violent conflict has escalated between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, a rebel group fighting for greater autonomy.

The government has declared the group as a terrorist organisation and shut down mobile data in several townships across Rakhine state and neighbouring Chin state on June 21 last year, according to The Irrawaddy.