Book on 1MDB scandal, Billion Dollar Whale, set to be made into movie by Michelle Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has found a new passion project.

Just a week after she posted a selfie with the cover of the much-talked-about book Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, And The World, it has been reported that the Malaysian actress is set to produce the film based on the book.

Yeoh recently signed a deal with SK Global's Ivanhoe Pictures to start producing movies and this will be her first project. Ivanhoe Pictures co-produced Yeoh's recent blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.

Authored by Wall Street Journal journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope after extensive research and talking to multiple sources, the book focuses on Jho Low, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the 1MDB money-laundering scandal.

The book features prominent names, A-list celebrities and exotic locations where the rich and famous party as Low jet-set around the world squandering his loot.

SK Global president John Penotti said in a statement: "Tom and Bradley have crafted a thoroughly compelling telling of this unbelievable story. While certainly a daring work of investigative journalism, the narrative thread and eclectic characters that they so diligently chronicle make the book read like a thrilling and engrossing novel."

"We are very proud to be associated with this project and anticipate moving forward very quickly to production."

There is no word yet on who has been cast in what roles, or if Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr, who are featured prominently in this book, will make cameos.

Billion Dollar Whale is sold out in most bookstores in Malaysia. Author Wright, who was in Kuala Lumpur for a book signing event, is scheduled to be back for another engagement next week.