Bombs found at Indonesian anti-graft agency leaders' homes

JAKARTA • Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders Agus Rahardjo and Laode Syarif faced terror threats yesterday, with unknown assailants placing what appeared to be bombs at their houses.

It was suspected that a Molotov cocktail exploded at Mr Laode's house.

National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident.

"We found evidence in the form of glass shards and trails of smoke, although we cannot confirm whether it was a Molotov cocktail or another type of bomb," Brigadier-General Dedi said.

According to a report obtained by The Jakarta Post, a bomb squad officer found a black bag hanging on the fence of Mr Agus' house in Bekasi, West Java, around 5.30am yesterday. The officer found materials resembling components of a high explosive pipe bomb, such as a detonator, cable, nails and pipe.

The bomb squad immediately defused the suspicious package.

At the same time, the remains of a Molotov cocktail were found at Mr Laode's house in Kalibata, South Jakarta.

The KPK deputy chairman claimed to have seen suspicious people near his house around 1am through security cameras. One of his neighbours said she heard glass breaking around 1am.

Brig-Gen Dedi said personnel from the Jakarta Police, the National Police and its Densus 88 counter-terrorism squad were investigating the case.

