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Body of elderly windsurfer missing off Tanjung Bungah found in Penang marina

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call from a member of the public about the incident at 7.42pm on Nov 15.

GEORGE TOWN – The body of a 74-year-old doctor who went missing while windsurfing off Tanjung Bungah in Malaysia’s Penang state was found on rocks along the coastline near Straits Quay Retail Marina on Nov 16.

Khaw Chun Sein was discovered at 9.56am by a search and rescue (SAR) team on the second day of the operation and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Health Ministry medical officer.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the operation involved personnel from the Bagan Jermal fire station, supported by the Water Rescue Team from Butterworth.

“The rescue teams conducted thorough surface searches within the designated area,” he said in a statement.

Coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the search covered 94.76 square nautical miles, divided into five sea sectors and one aerial sector around the victim’s last known location.

The multi-agency effort deployed an MMEA helicopter and seven rescue boats, with additional support from the Civil Defence Force and volunteer fire brigades from Sungai Keluang and Bukit Bendera.

Following identification by his family, Khaw’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

The SAR operation was officially called off at 10.30am. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK