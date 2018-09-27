Bodies of murdered British retiree, wife found

Thai police and workers recovering the bodies of Mr Alan Hogg and his Thai wife Nhot Suddaen, who were found buried in 2m-deep graves on their property in the province of Phrae after allegedly being killed by hitmen.
BANGKOK • The bodies of a wealthy British retiree and his Thai wife were found buried on their own property a week after an alleged contract killing that implicated the woman's brother, police said.

Mr Alan Hogg was shot while his wife Nhot Suddaen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa in the northern province of Phrae, by men paid 50,000 baht (S$2,100).

Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning in 2m-deep graves on their own land, Colonel Manas Kerdsukho, police commander in Phrae, told Agence France-Presse.

Three suspects have been arrested, including Ms Nhot's elder brother Varut Rattanasajjakit, the alleged mastermind accused of paying the killers.

"The motive for the killings was a long-running internal family conflict, feuds and property," Mr Manas said.

He added that prime suspect Varut was arrested later on Tuesday and one of the alleged accomplices told the authorities he had helped carry out the murder. Mr Varut has denied all allegations.

British media reports described Mr Hogg, 64, as a millionaire from Edinburgh who built a lavish home with a swimming pool in the province not far from the Laos border.

A Thai television station showed footage of an excavator digging up mounds of dirt in a search for the bodies.

A spokesman for Britain's foreign office said its staff were providing support for the family of the victims and were in contact with the local authorities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

