BN's Cameron Highlands by-election win shows the rise of a Malay Muslim wave says Umno V-P

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Sunday (Jan 27) lauded the victory secured by the Malaysian opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the Cameron Highlands by-election, saying it indicates the rise of a Malay Muslim wave.

The BN's Ramli Mohd Nor on Saturday (Jan 26) became the first person from the indigenous orang asli community to be elected as a Member of Parliament after winning the Cameron Highlands by-election.

He won the seat by a 3,238-vote majority in a four-cornered contest against the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance candidate M. Manogaran and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

Umno, the BN's biggest component party, and the fellow opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), had cooperated for the by-election, with PAS staying out of the contest to back the BN candidate.

"If the understanding between Umno and PAS is further cultivated and mobilised effectively, it will give rise to a large and important Malay Muslim wave that could silence Pakatan Harapan," said Datuk Seri Khaled.

"Even more so when the Malays and Bumiputras realise that the voices of the Malays in Pakatan Harapan are very small and represent a minority that is constantly ignored," he said in a media statement.

Khaled said Pakatan is uncomfortable with the outcome of the Cameron Highlands polls as it does not want to see the Malays and the opposition parties uniting and cooperating.

He noted that the result also showed that voters were confident that Umno and PAS were the best combination to champion the Malay and Bumiputra cause without denying other races.

"Malays and Bumiputras will not be influenced and choose a party such as DAP (Democratic Action Party), which clearly rejects the concept of the special position of the Malays and Bumiputras through their Malaysian Malaysia ideology," he added.

Khaled also said the win signified that the BN has succeeded in managing the defeat it suffered at the general election last year.

"The win is the first step for Barisan to come back to power. It proves that Umno and Barisan are not dead, broken and destroyed, as claimed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad," he said.

Former Umno president Najib Razak also praised the BN's win, thanking BN partners MIC and the Malaysian Chinese Association for their roles in ensuring the coalition's victory in the by-election. "Today is a win for all. We stand together my friends," he said in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

Manogaran had previously contested for the seat and lost on a DAP ticket at last year's election.

The by-election was held after the Election Court nullified BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh's victory last year on the grounds of vote-buying by BN during the election campaign.

Sivarraajh, from the BN's Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), had won the seat by a 597-vote majority in a five-cornered contest, defeating Manogaran, PAS candidate Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud, Parti Sosialis Malaysia's B. Suresh Kumar and Berjasa Mohd Tahir Kassim.