BN sec-gen Annuar Musa sacked amid Umno tensions

PETALING JAYA• • Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition yesterday sacked its secretary-general Annuar Musa amid a growing rift between him and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also president of BN's largest component party, Umno.

Datuk Seri Annuar, the Federal Territories Minister, confirmed on Twitter that he was sacked by Zahid. The decision was made after the leadership found Mr Annuar's views at odds with Umno's, Malaysian media reported.

Mr Annuar was seen as championing Umno's cooperation with the 10-month old Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, often butting heads with Zahid, who had said that Umno needs to go its separate way to ensure it stays a dominant Malay party.

BN is a four-party coalition comprising Umno (38 MPs), the Malaysian Chinese Association (two MPs), the Malaysian Indian Congress (one MP) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (one MP).

Umno's secretary-general Ahmad Maslan has been appointed the new BN secretary-general.

Many Umno leaders have been fuming at being given less important Cabinet posts in the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. In comparison, leaders in Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were given senior ministerial posts even though it is a smaller party than Umno. Leaders in Umno are also unhappy that several court cases have gone against their leaders, though the party is in the ruling alliance.

Umno's highest decision making council, the supreme council, will meet today to decide on whether to remain in PN and continue to work with Bersatu, media reports say.