BN looks to fresh faces to win support

Malaysia's ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) will field new candidates in a majority of state assembly seats in Selangor, Kelantan and Johor.

Seen as an attempt to sway fence sitters and revive interest among voters, the move, said BN, will inject new vigour and boost chances at the upcoming polls.

The coalition's candidates at the parliamentary level, however, will largely comprise seasoned politicians, such as Tan Sri Razaleigh Hamzah and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who will defend their seats in Kelantan, and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, who will contest in Johor.

