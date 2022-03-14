News analysis

BN forges ahead on comeback trail with Johor victory

Supporters eye snap GE after poor voter turnout and split opposition votes help BN to score big

Malaysia Correspondent In Johor Baru
Updated
Published
4 min ago
A prolonged sense of disillusionment among Malaysian voters that is keeping many away from the ballot box, and disunity among opposition parties have allowed the Barisan Nasional (BN) to score another major electoral win in Johor, cementing the coalition as the strongest political force in Malaysia's crowded political arena.

The voter turnout of 54 per cent in the Johor election on Saturday was the worst in recent history for a state election. This has allowed Umno-led BN to replicate the big win it scored in Melaka in November last year, despite not having the majority of the popular vote.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2022, with the headline BN forges ahead on comeback trail with Johor victory. Subscribe

