Blinken, Wang reach consensus on improving ties, says China

BEIJING • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken yesterday reached a consensus on improving ties during a meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali, China said, as the two superpowers seek to reduce tensions.

The diplomats both described their first in-person discussions since last October as "candid", with their unusually long five hours of meeting taking place a day after they attended a gathering of Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers in Bali.

"The two sides, on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit, reached a consensus to promote the Sino-US joint working group consultation to achieve more results," China's foreign ministry said in a readout of the meeting.

It said Mr Wang also told Mr Blinken that the direction of US-China relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a problem with the US perception of China.

"Many people believe the United States is suffering from an increasingly serious bout of 'Sinophobia'," Mr Wang was quoted as saying.

Mr Wang also said Washington should cancel additional tariffs imposed on China as soon as possible and cease unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies.

US officials had said before the talks that the meeting was aimed at keeping the difficult US-China relationship stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict.

"The United States wants our channels of communication with Beijing to continue to remain open," Mr Blinken told a news conference after the talks.

He described his meeting with Mr Wang as "constructive", but he voiced concerns over issues that include Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and Ukraine.

"I conveyed deep concerns of the United States regarding Beijing's increasingly provocative rhetoric and activity towards Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Mr Blinken said.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The US diplomat also called for China to distance itself from its ally Russia over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said there were no signs Moscow was willing to engage, after a barrage of criticism aimed at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G-20 talks over the invasion.

A statement released by Mr Wang's ministry said, without giving details, that he exchanged in-depth views with Mr Blinken on the Ukraine issue during yesterday's talks.

The US calls China its main strategic rival and is concerned it might one day attempt to take over Taiwan, just as Russia attacked Ukraine.

Despite their rivalry, the world's two largest economies remain major trading partners, and Mr Biden has been considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging US inflation before November midterm elections, with control of Congress in focus.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry said yesterday that Beijing hopes relations with Canada can get back on track, after several years of strained relations between them.

Meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, Mr Wang told his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly that their countries had never been rivals but partners, and that China had never been a threat but an opportunity.

Last month, Group of Seven leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed China to use its influence with Russia to end its attack on Ukraine and drop expansive Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Also in June, Canada's military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitored North Korea sanction evasions.

