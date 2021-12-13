Blinken visiting S-E Asia to deepen cooperation

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration will seek to bolster economic and security cooperation with South-east Asia through a visit to the region this week by its top diplomat, as it works to forge a united front against China in the Indo-Pacific.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in the Indonesian capital Jakarta today and will also visit Malaysia and Thailand on his first official South-east Asia trip since President Joe Biden took office in January. South-east Asia has become a strategic battleground between the US and China, the world's two largest economies.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, the vital trade route that links the region, and has turned up military and political pressure on self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Mr Blinken will pursue Mr Biden's aim of elevating engagement with Asean to unprecedented levels, focusing on strengthening regional security infrastructure and discussing the President's vision for an Indo-Pacific economic framework, the top US diplomat for Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said ahead of the trip.

The Biden administration sees South-east Asia as vital to its efforts to push back against China's growing power, but the lack of a formal structure for economic engagement since former president Donald Trump quit a regional trade deal in 2017 has limited its ability to exert influence, while Beijing's influence in the region grows.

The administration has yet to spell out what Mr Biden's envisaged economic framework will entail, although Mr Kritenbrink said it would focus on trade facilitation, the digital economy, supply chain resiliency, infrastructure, clean energy, and worker standards.

Analysts said Mr Blinken would likely seek to woo nations by dangling the prospect of hosting US firms relocating production from China as part of efforts to secure sensitive supply chains and of development finance. But there was no sign of a willingness to offer the increased access to the US market that the region craves.

"There is a burden of proof on this administration to deliver an economic strategy that shows our allies and partners that we are committed to long-term economic engagement in the region," said US Centre for Strategic and International Studies' regional economics expert Matthew Goodman.

An Asian diplomat said the Biden administration had shown itself serious in its desire to step up engagement with South-east Asia through a series of senior-level visits this year, Mr Biden's participation in regional summits, and long-standing security cooperation.

"But they don't have a response to China on the economy," he said. "The Chinese are ahead of the game by 20 years. The US needs to do something to help less-developed South-east Asian countries. Sending aircraft carriers is not enough."

Senior US officials, including Indo-Pacific policymaker Kurt Campbell, are acutely aware of the need to compete more effectively economically in the region with China, but any move to rejoin the trade deal Mr Trump quit would be politically fraught at home.

But Mr Biden's plan could still be enticing, Mr Goodman said.

"If you're Vietnam, or Indonesia, or Thailand, you'd want to make a play for being the place where Apple could relocate its assembly capability," he said. "But there's a lot more detail that needs to be provided before they are going to be persuaded."

REUTERS