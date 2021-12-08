Blinken to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week

JAKARTA • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week as the Biden administration ramps up engagement in South-east Asia, a region it sees as central to its efforts to counter China's growing influence.

Indonesia's director-general for American and European Affairs I Gede Ngurah Swajaya told reporters on Monday that the top US envoy will visit Jakarta from Dec 13 to 14. He will be the third and most senior American official to visit the region in two months.

Two South-east Asian diplomatic sources, who requested anonymity, said Mr Blinken was also expected to visit Malaysia on Dec 14-15.

During Mr Blinken's Indonesia visit, he is due to deliver a speech on health, investment and infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, Mr Ngurah said. Mr Blinken will also participate virtually in the Bali Democracy Forum on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Blinken will be visiting other countries in the region. A US embassy spokesman in Jakarta declined to comment.

At a meeting with South-east Asian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, Mr Blinken said Washington would soon release a new strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region, which would build "on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region".

Mr Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said in Thailand last week that Washington was not asking its allies to choose between it and Beijing, promoting instead a shared vision of a rules-based order "where large countries don't bully the weak".

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also visited the region in mid-November to promote economies ties.

