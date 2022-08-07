Blinken reiterates US promise to defend Philippines against foreign attack

MANILA • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to bolster America's alliance with the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, calling the South-east Asian nation an "irreplaceable" ally as tensions between the US and China spike.

Mr Blinken, the first US Cabinet official to visit the new Philippine leader, reiterated in a meeting with Mr Marcos Jr yesterday the United States' commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty, which pledged support in case of foreign attack.

"We always stand by our partners. It's important to remember that," Mr Blinken said in a joint briefing with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, as he repeated the US' "ironclad" commitment to the pact.

An armed attack against the Philippines would invoke the pact and the United States would be there to defend it, he said.

The Philippines has locked horns with China over the past few years over Beijing's increasing presence in the resource-rich South China Sea. Mr Marcos Jr has said that he will not cede "even a square inch of territory" to any foreign power.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month met the Philippine President and the two sides pledged to maintain a strong relationship.

US and Philippine officials discussed yesterday mutual military training exercises and assistance in modernising the Asian nation's armed forces.

They also pledged to work closely on food security, pandemic response, clean energy and climate change.

Joint sea patrols between the Philippines and the US can take place under the defence pact, and that is an issue which "can continue to be explored bilaterally", Mr Manalo said.

President Joe Biden has invited Mr Marcos Jr to visit the US although no date has been set, the Philippine official said.

China is also seeking closer ties with the Philippines, a former American colony and long-time ally that has seen its ties with the US turn shaky in recent years.

Relations between Washington and Manila soured under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who rejected American criticism of his human rights record and vowed an "independent foreign policy" including closer ties with Beijing.

Mr Blinken's Manila trip follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to nearby Taiwan, which ramped up tensions between the US and China.

Mr Marcos Jr said Mrs Pelosi's visit highlighted how tense things are in the region.

Her visit, "to be perfectly candid, I did not think it raised the intensity. It just demonstrated how the intensity of the conflict has been at that level for a good while now", Mr Marcos Jr told Mr Blinken, adding that it pointed to the importance of US-Philippines ties.

The US will want to keep the Philippines as a close ally in the region through Mr Blinken's visit, especially because of Manila's proximity to Taiwan, said Dr Herman Kraft, who teaches political science at the University of the Philippines.

"There's a lot of attention being given to the Philippines so early in the Marcos administration to deny China any inroads," he said.

"The US wants to make sure that it maintains the Philippines as an ally, and that it doesn't go towards the other extreme of being an ally to China."

Mr Marcos Jr has not been to the US in over a decade and is facing a US$354 million (S$489 million) fine for contempt of court there after he failed to comply with rulings on disbursing his family's assets.

The US Embassy in Manila has said heads of state have diplomatic immunity.

Mr Manalo said Washington was an important ally, but concerning nearby Taiwan, he told Mr Blinken the Philippines "looks at the big powers to help calm the waters".

"We can ill afford any further escalation of tensions," he said.

BLOOMBERG