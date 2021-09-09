Blaze kills 41 inmates in West Java prison block

TANGERANG (Indonesia) • A fire killed at least 41 inmates in an overcrowded prison block on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta yesterday, a government minister said.

Scores more were injured in the blaze that police said may have been caused by an electrical fault.

The fire - the country's most deadly since 47 perished in a fireworks factory disaster in 2017, broke out at 1.45am local time in a Tangerang Prison block in Banten, West Java, said Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, after visiting the scene.

"We're working together with relevant authorities to look into the causes of the fire and, of course, formulating prevention strategies so that severe catastrophes like this won't happen again," the minister said in a statement.

The minister said two of the dead were foreign nationals, one from South Africa and the other from Portugal.

He also confirmed the prison was operating at overcapacity when the fire broke out. Cells were locked at the time, the minister said, but with the fire raging uncontrollably, "some rooms couldn't be opened".

Earlier yesterday, Ms Rika Aprianti, a spokesman for the ministry's prison department, said 122 people were being detained for drug-related offences in the block built to hold 38. She said all 41 fatalities were inmates.

Prisons in Indonesia are notoriously overcrowded, with experts saying the phenomenon is partly due to the emphasis on incarceration rather than rehabilitation of those convicted of drug-related offences under the country's strict narcotics laws.

REUTERS