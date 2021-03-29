Blast outside Indonesia church injures 19

A blast outside a Catholic church in South Sulawesi's provincial capital Makassar yesterday morning killed two suspected suicide bombers and wounded at least 19 people, Indonesian police said.

National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters one of the bombers was part of local terrorist outfit Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

The JAD, which is loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, is linked with a group involved in a militant attack on Jolo, in the Philippines in 2018.

In yesterday's attack, two people on a motorcycle tried to enter the cathedral compound after a mass ended, said National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono.

"The two persons were stopped by the church security personnel and the blast occurred," he told reporters, adding that the incident took place at the church entrance gate at 10.20am.

He said that a damaged vehicle and human remains were found at the scene, and police were still investigating. The wounded were being treated at nearby hospitals, he added.

South Sulawesi police spokesman E Zulpan told MetroTV that based on the remains, and a head scarf found at the scene, one of the bombers was a man and the other likely a woman.

President Joko Widodo strongly condemned the terrorist incident. He has ordered the National Police chief to investigate the attack and dismantle the network to which the perpetrators are linked.

"Terrorism is a crime against humanity and is not related to any religion. All religious teachings reject terrorism, whatever the reason," he said.

"State apparatus won't allow such terrorist actions and I call on people to worship calmly, because the state guarantees the security of worshippers to worship without fear."

Security camera footage revealed a blast that sent flames, smoke and debris into the middle of the road. General Listyo said the explosion was caused by a pressure cooker bomb.

He added that police were tracking down other suspects linked to the bombers, and had arrested four people.

A priest at the cathedral, Father Wilhelmus Tulak, told Kompas TV that he heard a "very loud explosion" after a second mass ended. "Two people on a motorbike wanted to enter (the church compound), but security officers held them (at the gate) and the explosion occurred," he said, adding that the security officers had earlier observed the two "suspicious" persons.

Several worshippers nearby were injured by flying glass from shattered windows, Father Wilhelmus noted.

Like their fellow believers in other parts of the world, Catholic worshippers in Indonesia were observing Palm Sunday, the first day of the Holy Week that will end with Easter, which falls on April 4.

Police noted that attackers with ties to the JAD were responsible for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post that killed over 30 people in Indonesia's second largest city Surabaya.

The militants, who were willing to use their wives and children as cover for the suicide bombings, deployed military-grade explosives.

Indonesia's anti-terrorism squad Densus 88 has intensified its efforts against terrorism since late last year, following an attack that killed four members of a Christian family in a remote village in Central Sulawesi last November.

In early January, it arrested 20 terror suspects linked to the JAD in Makassar. Two of them resisted arrest and were shot dead.