Birthday wishes pour in as Mahathir turns 96

PETALING JAYA • Birthday wishes for former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad poured in on social media on his 96th birthday yesterday.

One well-wisher was former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz, who put up a post on Facebook to wish Tun Dr Mahathir a very happy birthday and good health. She also prayed that Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali - who will celebrate her 95th birthday tomorrow - would continue to be blessed by God.

Facebook user Aishah Irene Galibon Jr wrote that "most of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s while Dr Mahathir was Malaysia's fourth prime minister will forever be grateful to what the great man has done for the nation".

The Perdana Leadership Foundation also took to Facebook to wish Dr Mahathir a happy birthday, chronicling some national achievements under his leadership - including the 772km North-South Expressway, Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the creation of Putrajaya and Cyberjaya, adding that Malaysians are still enjoying their benefits today.

In a voice message thanking people for their wishes, Dr Mahathir said with a chuckle: "I'm now 96 years old. Thank you for reminding me that I'm getting on in years. Thank you very much for remembering."

Dr Mahathir is the country's fourth and seventh prime minister, serving from 1981 to 2003, and then from May 2018 to February last year.

