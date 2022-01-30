Bill to limit a Malaysian PM's term to be tabled in Parliament next month

PUTRAJAYA • A Bill to limit the tenure of a prime minister to 10 years is expected to be tabled in Malaysia's next Parliament meeting, which starts on Feb 28.

Dr Wan Junaidi Jaafar, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Parliament and Law, said a study on this as well as one on anti-hopping laws were presented during an engagement session with leaders of all political parties on Dec 22 last year.

"The early draft of the amendments to the federal Constitution is currently being reviewed by political parties," he said during a session with staff of the Legal Affairs Division on Friday.

Last year, Dr Wan Junaidi told Parliament that Putrajaya would survey the public for feedback before introducing legislation to limit a prime minister's term to 10 years and to prevent elected representatives from defecting.

Recently, the minister also said that anti-hopping laws were expected to be tabled next month.

On the drop in Malaysia's ranking in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, Dr Wan Junaidi expressed confidence that the country's standing would improve with action taken against those who have committed such offences.

In the latest CPI report, Malaysia dropped five places to 62nd out of 180 countries.

