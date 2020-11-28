Biker dog turns heads as it cruises Philippine highways

MANILA • With its black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes for its ears, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn it a place in any motorcycle gang.

The 11-year-old crossbreed from the Philippines takes daily motorcycle rides with its owner Gilbert Delos Reyes, balancing perfectly with its hind legs on the edge of the seat and front paws straddling the handlebars.

Bogie has become a neighbourhood celebrity and is a magnet for attention on mountain and beach road trips.

"The first thing I taught him when he was around four months old was how to ride a motorcycle. I would carry him whenever I rode," said Mr Reyes, who owns a motorcycle shop in Cavite province outside the capital Manila.

"One day, he just started following me every time I left the house. As soon as I started the engine, he would get excited and jump on the bike."

Bogie is also good for business, helping to draw customers eager to take pictures with him to Mr Reyes' shop, and doling out pawshakes as well.

It has even proven itself useful as a guard dog, once chasing after thieves who tried to steal its owner's gold necklace at an intersection.

Mr Reyes bought Bogie when it was a month old for just 100 pesos (S$2.80), but says the dog has been a lucky charm, and is priceless.

"I think of Bogie as a son. He's been with me for 11 years and is a big part of my life," said Mr Reyes.

"We've had so many adventures and been to many places together, I don't think I can ever replace him."

