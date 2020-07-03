Biggest jump in cases since start of outbreak

JAKARTA • Indonesia yesterday reported 1,624 coronavirus infections, in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic in the country began, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The latest cases took the total number of infections nationwide to 59,394.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Achmad, the ministry's disease control and prevention director-general, added that 53 more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,987.

The total number of recovered patients has also increased to 26,667.

The capital city, Jakarta, recorded 190 new confirmed cases, taking the total tally to 11,823.

Meanwhile, East Java reported 374 new cases, South Sulawesi 165, Central Java 153, South Kalimantan 114 and Bali 113.

However, no more positive cases were found in six provinces, namely: Aceh, Jambi, Bangka Belitung, West Kalimantan, North Kalimantan and Central Sulawesi.

The virus has spread to all of the country's 34 provinces.

Dr Achmad called on the public to obey health protocols that had been implemented in a bid to avoid more Covid-19 infections.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that several administrative issues have hampered the government's efforts to disburse Covid-19 funds swiftly, even as economists push the government to quickly channel the funds to avoid slowing economic recovery.

Dr Sri Mulyani admitted that the stimulus spending was still slow to take effect across the economy because of operational challenges.

"The stimulus is currently in the early stage and we will improve to speed up spending," she said on Monday, urging ministries and government agencies to accelerate spending, in a bid to bolster the economy.

