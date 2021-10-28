Biden joins region in denouncing violence in Myanmar

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • President Joe Biden said yesterday that the United States backed efforts to hold the Myanmar junta accountable to its commitments to peace and that he would stand with South-east Asian allies in defending freedom of the seas, democracy and human rights.

Mr Biden joined South-east Asian leaders in rebuking Myanmar's junta, as the Asean summit this week was held without a representative from the country following its top general's exclusion for ignoring peace proposals.

"In Myanmar, we must address the tragedy caused by the military coup which is increasingly undermining regional stability," Mr Biden said at the virtual East Asia Summit yesterday.

"The United States stands for the people of Myanmar and calls for the military regime to end the violence, release all political prisoners and return to the path of democracy."

He said the US was deeply concerned with "China's coercive and proactive actions across the Taiwan Strait", a waterway linking Taiwan and the mainland.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which views the island as a renegade province, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military and political pressure.

Mr Biden also said he would speak out for "human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet (and) the rights of the people of Hong Kong".

China denies human rights abuses in far-western Xinjiang and the Himalayan region of Tibet. It also dismisses concern for freedoms in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Speaking at the same summit yesterday, China's Premier Li Keqiang said ensuring freedom of navigation and overflights in the South China Sea is in the interests of all nations, and countries should resolve their differences via international cooperation.

"The South China Sea is our common home. To uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight serves everyone's interests," he said, stressing the importance of the Asean bloc's centrality in the region.

In a speech on Tuesday, Mr Biden denounced the military coup and "horrific violence" in Myanmar when speaking at a virtual summit with Asean leaders.

He "expressed grave concerns about the military coup and horrific violence in Burma and called on the country's military regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained, and restore Burma's path to democracy", a White House statement said.

The strongly worded statement came after Mr Biden made public his opening remarks to the Asean meeting in which he made a veiled reference to countering China.

Brunei, as this year's Asean chair, effectively barred junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from the summit by extending an invitation to a "non-political representative" from Myanmar, after an emergency foreign ministers' meeting on Oct 15.

This was in response to the junta's stonewalling of attempts to foster domestic dialogue amid Myanmar's political crisis.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE