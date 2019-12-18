Altantuya murder: Bid for retrial by former Malaysian commando

Former Malaysian commando Azilah Hadri who was sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006 is seeking a retrial, a day after issuing a shocking statutory declaration in which he accused former prime minister Najib Razak of ordering the execution.

Azilah's lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar yesterday filed the application to set aside the 2015 Federal Court ruling, which overturned the acquittals of Azilah and his fellow former commando Sirul Azhar Umar.

Najib, in turn, is seeking to intervene in Azilah's attempt to have the murder case reviewed at the Federal Court, Malaysia's apex court.

Azilah, in his statutory declaration, claimed he and Sirul killed Ms Altantuya on an explicit "shoot to kill" order by Najib.

Najib on Monday denied any involvement in the murder and said Azilah's sworn statement was a "complete fabrication" and a ploy by the Pakatan Harapan administration to divert public attention.

The sensational claims and counter-claims have brought the murder of Ms Altantuya, 28, back in the spotlight. Her body, which was blown to bits by explosives, was found in a jungle clearing atop a hill in Shah Alam.

Azilah and Sirul were members of the police force's special action unit, or Unit Tindakan Khas, and their duties included guarding VVIPs like Najib, then Deputy Prime Minister.

The two commandos were, on April 9, 2009, initially sentenced to death for Ms Altantuya's murder before they were acquitted on Aug 23, 2013, by the Court of Appeal. The prosecution appealed against the decision and the Federal Court overturned the acquittals of both individuals on Jan 13, 2015. Both were found guilty of murder and again sentenced to death.

During the months-long trial, neither Azilah nor Sirul had been asked about the motive for killing Ms Altantuya.

Sirul is at a detention centre in Australia, after fleeing to the country in 2014 while on bail, and has applied for asylum.

The court, during the duo's trial, heard that Ms Altantuya was the mistress of political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, who is married with a daughter.

Mr Abdul Razak was a high-profile associate of Najib.

Ms Altantuya was last seen alive outside Mr Abdul Razak's house on Oct 19, 2006, when she was taken away in a car. It is believed the murder took place some time between Oct 19 and Oct 20 that year.

Azilah's lawyer, Mr Kuldeep, told reporters yesterday: "I confirm that… there is a Rule 137 application and a review application supported by an affidavit." He was referring to Rule 137 of the Federal Court Rules 1995, which states that the court can hear any application or make any order as may be necessary to prevent injustice or to prevent an abuse of the process of the court.

The Federal Court has fixed April 20 for the hearing.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the Federal Court yesterday, Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said: "The application to intervene will be made because one cannot be condemned without the person being there in court to defend himself."

Mr Shafee claimed that based on "very reliable information", several VVIPs had met Azilah outside the Sungai Buloh prison since February, but he declined to name the persons.

"I cannot disclose who they are, but they are 'agents' of the Malaysian government and a reporter," Mr Shafee was quoted as saying by news site Free Malaysia Today. He also said this was a "coordinated effort".