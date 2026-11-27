Letter From Manila
Beyond Tinder: Unusual digital spaces sparking Filipino romance
- Filipinos are finding love in unusual online spaces, including Reddit, Viber, ChatKool and fan communities, not just dating apps.
- The appeal is that beyond a photo, people can start with conversation, shared interests and remain anonymous.
- While technology has changed courtship, experts say Filipinos still want trust, care and “kilig” which can now be found online.
AI generated
MANILA – I had resisted writing this piece for over a year.
When my editors suggested that I explore how Filipinos were finding love, I was not exactly in the right frame of mind.