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PM Lawrence Wong and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto leaving the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on July 6.

JAKARTA – Recent tensions over haze and energy supplies are unlikely to derail Singapore-Indonesia relations, although nationalist rhetoric and unresolved disputes could put the neighbours’ longstanding ties to the test.

Former diplomats and regional observers told The Straits Times that deep economic links, strong people-to-people ties and a history of quiet diplomacy have helped both countries weather more serious disagreements.