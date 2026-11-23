News analysis
Beyond the political barbs: How Singapore and Indonesia can weather tensions in ties
- Singapore and Indonesia still need each other despite haze, gas and political row. Strong trade, travel and people ties have kept relations stable.
- Experts said nationalist talk and domestic pressure are driving the latest tensions, not a major breakdown. They warned unresolved haze could test public patience and bilateral trust.
- Both sides are keeping communication open through leaders and trusted intermediaries. They plan deeper cooperation, including a joint haze task force and cross-border electricity projects by 2035.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Recent tensions over haze and energy supplies are unlikely to derail Singapore-Indonesia relations, although nationalist rhetoric and unresolved disputes could put the neighbours’ longstanding ties to the test.
Former diplomats and regional observers told The Straits Times that deep economic links, strong people-to-people ties and a history of quiet diplomacy have helped both countries weather more serious disagreements.