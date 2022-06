JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Recently, we have witnessed waves of protests in India against controversial statements by two politicians from the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad, which were deemed as offensive and insulting.

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, spokesperson for the party, and expelled Naveen Jindal, another BJP politician, on June 5. On the other hand, Sharma and Jindal also withdrew their statements and made public apologies.