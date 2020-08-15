Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional, says PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has agreed to join Muafakat Nasional that will support Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a grand coalition, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday (Aug 15).

The Bersatu president said several discussions with the top leadership of parties within the PN-led government had taken place, with several agreements achieved to strengthen the party's position within PN.

"Bersatu top leadership has agreed to join Muafakat Nasional that supports Perikatan Nasional as a grand coalition.

"Insyallah, the party's participation in Muafakat Nasional will be finalised soon. I think this is the best option for Bersatu," he said in his special address in conjunction with the party's Women's and Youth wings and divisional meetings.

Muafakat Nasional is a pact between Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) aimed at defending the interests of the Malay Muslim majority against alleged erosion of their rights under the Pakatan Harapan administration that was ousted in February.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said that the party chose to be part of the "grand coalition" that gathers the top parties in the country.

"With the cooperation between Bersatu, PAS, Umno and other parties within Perikatan, therefore the majority support of the people is on our side.

"Insyallah, the cooperation will form political stability that will surely bring benefits of harmony, prosperity to all rakyat regardless of their religious groups or racial background," he said.