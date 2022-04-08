News analysis

Bersatu seeks pact with opposition to challenge BN in general election

Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a member of Malaysia's fragile ruling coalition, is hoping to team up with the opposition parties in a bid to stop a resurgent Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) from winning the next general election widely expected this year.

After seeing BN win a supermajority in the Melaka and Johor state elections, there is a growing consensus among key players in Malaysia's fragmented political landscape that an electoral pact is needed for them to stand a chance against BN, which seems to have largely recovered from its shock loss in the 2018 election, said analysts.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2022, with the headline Bersatu seeks pact with opposition to challenge BN in general election.

