Bersatu and PAS reiterate support for Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) on Sunday (Oct 11) reiterated their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, ahead of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's meeting with the King on Tuesday to discuss forming a new government.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said claims by Datuk Seri Anwar that he commanded support of the majority of the 222 members of Parliament were baseless.

"Anwar's allegation is pure fiction," said Datuk Seri Hamzah in a statement on Sunday. He said all Bersatu lawmakers, which total 31, fully support their party president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which mainly comprises Bersatu, Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, commands a razor-thin majority of 113 MPs in the Lower House.

"Bersatu calls upon all Malaysians to ignore Anwar and give their support to the Perikatan Nasional government to stop the transmission of Covid-19 and to repair the economy," said Mr Hamzah, who is also Home Minister.

Last Thursday, Mr Anwar, who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, said he had been granted an audience with the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin on Tuesday, at which he will present statutory declarations from MPs in support of his bid to be prime minister.

Mr Anwar helms the Pakatan Harapan pact, which has a total of 91 lawmakers in Parliament. He will need the backing of at least 112 MPs to establish a majority, prompting speculation that there may be defections from the ruling coalition.

PAS however issued a statement on Sunday saying all 18 of its MPs fully support Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister to lead the PN government.

Describing Mr Anwar's bid for the top job as "desperate", the party's secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS was confident the King would handle Mr Anwar's claim according to the law and federal Constitution.

"PAS sees the issue raised by Anwar as a desperate move driven by personal interest and ambitions while the Perikatan government is managing the Covid-19 pandemic and taking steps to revive the national economy," Datuk Takiyuddin said.