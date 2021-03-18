Beijing faces dilemma amid protesters' anti-China outrage

BANGKOK • With Chinese factories torched as mainland workers in Myanmar hunker down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into a deepening crisis in the South-east Asian nation it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had, during a visit to Myanmar in January last year, elevated it to "country of shared destiny" status, Beijing's highest diplomatic stripe.

The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively towards China - and away from the United States - and drive through projects worth billions of dollars under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline and a port to the Indian Ocean.

A year later, however, the country has tipped into bloody chaos after a coup took out elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The massive pro-democracy movement that has since unfurled accuses China of waving through the generals' power grab and trading Myanmar's freedom for its own strategic gain.

As Myanmar security forces kill protesters - over 180 so far - Beijing faces a dilemma: to back the men with guns, or side with an increasingly anti-China public.

"China doesn't really care who is in government, but it wants a government that will protect Chinese projects and interests," said Mr Richard Horsey, a Myanmar political analyst.

At least 32 China-owned textile factories were burned down in several Yangon townships on Sunday, causing around US$37 million (S$50 million) in damage.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing demanded the immediate protection of "Chinese institutions and personnel".

Chinese businesses have closed in the flashpoint areas, leaving workers holed up in a "hostile environment" cloaked by martial law, according to a spokesman for one garment factory.

Ominous commentaries have been published in the Chinese media, with one saying Beijing could be prodded "into taking more drastic action... if the chaos continues".

Ripples of anti-China sentiment in Myanmar could become waves across a region suspicious of Beijing's reach.

Political science professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Thailand's Chulalongkorn University said: "Any broad-based popular uprising against Chinese interests can be contagious and percolate anti-China grievances through Cambodia, Laos and elsewhere."

With China craving for the legitimacy of global leadership, it "can't turn a blind eye to a 'dark dictatorship'" on its doorstep, he added.

Beijing enjoys exceptional leverage over Myanmar, yet has so far refused to label the military action a coup. It is the country's top foreign investor and supplies the Myanmar army with military hardware.

China's official position so far has been to call for de-escalation while supporting "all sides" in Myanmar's post-coup crisis.

On March 11, it signed a United Nations Security Council statement strongly condemning violence against protesters - a rare act by Beijing, which has previously shielded Myanmar at the UN over alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

Mr Soe Myint Aung, a political analyst from the Yangon Centre for Independent Research, said: "China can play a direct or indirect mediating role for a negotiated compromise."

But first, it will have to tackle the anger and suspicion in Myanmar.

Anti-Beijing placards are now common at protests, while the Internet carries memes urging a boycott of everything Chinese, from Huawei phones to TikTok.

