Battling second wave of Covid-19

YANGON • Myanmar has recorded a cumulative total of more than 140,300 Covid-19 infections, with more than 3,100 deaths, according to data as at yesterday compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Preventive measures are in place until Feb 28 to stem the spread of the virus as the country battles a second wave. Residents are required to wear a face mask and practise social distancing measures when in public, among other things. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has also temporarily suspended all types of visas for entry into the country.

The commercial capital of Yangon remains the region with the highest number of positive cases - at over 87,000 since the coronavirus was first reported in the country in late March last year, said Myanmar Times on Sunday.

The number of daily new cases dropped recently, but experts say the number is unlikely to provide a full picture, given relatively low testing rates, Reuters reported.

The country launched a vaccination programme on Jan 27, with healthcare staff and volunteer medical workers the first to receive shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by India. Myanmar received 1.5 million doses of the vaccine in a diplomatic drive by New Delhi.

Myanmar has an ambitious target to vaccinate the whole population, of about 54 million people, this year. The Health Ministry said up to 30 million additional doses of the vaccine have been ordered.

During a visit last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised Myanmar 300,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine.