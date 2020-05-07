Battle to get Philippine broadcaster back on air

MANILA • Philippine legislators yesterday pushed to get the country's biggest broadcaster back on air amid widespread dismay over an order by the industry regulator for the station to stop operating after its 25-year licence expired.

Aides to President Rodrigo Duterte sought to distance him from Tuesday's move against ABS-CBN, insisting that his office was as surprised as anyone and that the mercurial leader no longer had an axe to grind with the station, despite past grievances.

Celebrities, entertainers and fans expressed sorrow on social media, while labour, business and media groups urged intervention to save thousands of jobs, protect free speech and guarantee access to vital public information amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) decision has puzzled many, prompting allegations by Mr Duterte's critics that his allies are exploiting a strict Covid-19 lockdown and trying to intimidate the media using legal and regulatory processes.

ABS-CBN had no comment about its next move. Trading of its shares was suspended yesterday while that of its main rival, GMA Network, surged to a one-year high, closing up 23.7 per cent, having spiked 50 per cent during trading.

The 66-year-old media conglomerate employs nearly 7,000 people, operates 21 radio and 38 television stations nationwide and distributes online content. It shut down most of its radio and TV stations on Tuesday just before 8pm, leaving only a few channels with separate licences operating.

The NTC had in March indicated that ABS-CBN could remain on air pending its licence renewal by the Lower House of Congress, which has been criticised for dragging its heels on the renewal.

There was no indication on why the regulator changed its stance, but the office of the solicitor-general said it had cautioned the NTC against allowing ABS-CBN to broadcast without a licence.

The NTC said yesterday it stood by its decision and that ABS-CBN could seek a temporary restraining order from a court.

"We can't depend on the NTC any more. We have to make sure in this one month we are in session, we can give a provisional franchise," said Mr Rufus Rodriguez, a pro-Duterte congressman who filed a resolution yesterday to get ABS-CBN an interim licence.

Senate president Vicente Sotto said that if the Lower House failed to do that, his Chamber could get the job done. "Bring it to the Senate, we will approve it!" he said on Twitter.

ABS-CBN has been on tenterhooks for several years because of Mr Duterte's repeated threats to thwart its licence renewal bid, his anger stemming from its failure to air some of his paid election campaign commercials, for which it recently apologised.

Its shares have lost more than half their value during Mr Duterte's presidency, which began in 2016.

Presidential legal counsel, Mr Salvador Panelo, said that anyone accusing him of involvement was "barking up the wrong tree" because Mr Duterte had forgiven ABS-CBN.

Mr Duterte wanted his supporters in Congress to know that he would not be upset if they backed ABS-CBN's licence renewal, said his spokesman, Mr Harry Roque.

"He kept on reiterating in our conversation that he is neutral and to let his allies know that he will not hold it against them," Mr Roque said.

