Batam residents protest against data centre expansion as water shortages worsen

BATAM – Dozens of residents in Nongsa district in Batam blocked access to Nongsa Digital Park on Oct 5, protesting against water shortages they say have left their neighbourhoods without piped supplies for months while data centre developments continue to expand.

The road blockade in Indonesia was the latest in a series of protests over the past two months, as residents in the Riau Islands district have grown increasingly frustrated with worsening access to clean water.