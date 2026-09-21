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Batam nabs Singaporean over smuggling drug-filled vape cartridges

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The Indonesian authorities reportedly became suspicious about the Singaporean woman (centre) due to her awkward gait.

The Indonesian authorities reportedly became suspicious about the Singaporean woman (centre) due to her awkward gait.

PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

JAKARTA – Law enforcement authorities in Batam, the Riau Islands, have detained a Singaporean woman for attempting to smuggle 40 vape cartridges containing etomidate, a nonbarbiturate hypnotic and class II narcotic in Indonesia, known as Kpods in Singapore.

Officers from the Batam Customs and Excise Office detained the woman, identified by her initials WSB, when she arrived at 10pm local time on Sept 3 at the city’s Harbour Bay Ferry Terminal in Batu Ampar district aboard the last ferry from Singapore.

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Vaping/E-cigarettes

Drug offences

Smuggling

Batam

Indonesia

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.