Batam, Bintan set to welcome vaccinated tourists from S'pore

After a two-year lull in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Indonesian holiday islands of Bintan and Batam are finalising plans to reopen to leisure travellers from Singapore.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said yesterday that Indonesia was now prepared to launch the travel bubble as Covid-19 cases on the two islands are under control.

All required protocols for the bubble have been put in place, he said.

"The Indonesian government is encouraging the establishment of a travel bubble between Batam, Bintan and Singapore... This would help spur tourism," Mr Airlangga said, without giving a start date.

The announcement came ahead of the Leaders' Retreat between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.

Under the arrangement, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore are allowed to enter Indonesia via Nongsapura ferry terminal on Batam and Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal on Bintan.

They must have stayed in Singapore for at least 14 days prior to their arrival, according to a circular from Indonesia's Covid-19 task force.

They must also show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within three days before departing Singapore, and take another when they arrive in Indonesia.

Upon arrival, travellers may proceed to the immigration counter only if they test negative. The circular does not indicate the waiting time for test results. Travellers who test positive with no or mild symptoms will be referred to an isolation facility. Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be referred to a hospital.

Other requirements under the travel bubble include a holiday insurance package that would cover hospital treatment worth $30,000 for the travellers.

A Straits Times check on Sunday and yesterday found port workers at Bintan's Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal putting the final touches to preparations to welcome Singaporeans and ensure they travel safely.

PCR test desks have been set up, andstanding banners tell travellers to download the PeduliLindungi app, Indonesia's version of Singapore's TraceTogether contact tracing app.

Hotels and tour operators are upbeat about the reopening.

Ms Pauline Suharno, secretary-general of Indonesia's travel agency association, said tour operators and spas are planning to give discounts to attract Singaporeans.

"We have heard plans of this travel bubble a few times. Hopefully, this time around, they are really going ahead," Ms Pauline said.

Meanwhile others hope that the travel bubble will have a trickle-down effect.

At the Lagoi Bintan Resort, some merchants operating in the employees' housing complex have closed down for good since the full impact of the pandemic set in about 11/2 years ago.

"We cater to the hotel employees at this resort. They are our customers. Many of them got laid off or had their pay slashed by half," Mr Heru Sujatmiko, a 46-year-old fruit and vegetable seller, told ST.

But his business has survived, thanks to his savings and frugal lifestyle, though he was forced to lay off his two store helpers and take over the jobs himself, with help from his wife.

"This travel bubble thing will give a fresh breeze to our business here," said the father of two.