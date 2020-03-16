Baseless to label current administration of Malaysia as 'backdoor govt', says Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Allegation that the current Federal Government is a backdoor government, or was formed after a power seizure is baseless, says Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

"We recently saw the change of administration in the Federal Government led by Perikatan Nasional, which replaced the Pakatan Harapan government.

"I myself had followed the development of the change of administration, which was implemented by the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong with great care, and after careful and open discourse was held in line with the provisions in the Federal Constitution," he said in his royal address during the opening of the third term of the 14th Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting on Monday (March 16).

Hence, talk that the current government is a backdoor government or what transpired was a power seizure should be halted immediately, as the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong is granted the power to use his discretion as enshrined in the law, said Sultan Sharafuddin.

Even though Selangor was being led by the Pakatan Harapan government, for the sake of economic development and prosperity, added Sultan Sharafuddin, he hoped a close collaboration can be established between the Selangor and the Federal Government.

"I don't want the difference in administration and political ideology to cause the people of Selangor to be sidelined in terms of economic and social development," said the Ruler.

Sultan Sharafuddin added that he was aware that in upholding a parliamentary democratic and constitutional monarchy concept, royal institutions should not be seen being directly involved with issues related to politics and should remain above politics.

"However, as the Sultan of my state, I am responsible to advise all the Yang Berhormats (elected representatives) to not do anything that is irresponsible and can adversely affect my subjects," said Sultan Sharafuddin.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised the state's elected representatives to always uphold the state's political stability and administration.

"The people are tired and worried witnessing the political strife in the country since the 14th general election up to today.

"Politicians are seen to be constantly having differences in neverending political issues until they forget their actual responsibility of implementing the trust given by the people for their (the people's) wellbeing," said Sultan Sharafuddin.

He added everyone was aware the people were facing difficulties due to increasing high cost of living due to the decline in the global economy, weakening of the ringgit, as well as decreasing employment opportunities which has resulted in unemployment.

Finally, the spread of Covid-19 globally is also a big challenge for the people.

In facing the crisis and decline, the people of Selangor need the attention of their elected representatives to solve problems to ensure they are able to exit from their difficulties, added Sultan Sharafuddin.

"This can only be achieved with the creation of ideas to implement policies that can support stable economic growth beneficial to the people, instead of being busy fighting to seize power and position," advised Sultan Sharafuddin.

He said elected representatives were chosen by the people to work and serve to help them (the people) achieve prosperity, as well as enjoy Selangor's wealth.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he did not want the state's elected representatives to even have the intent of creating chaos in the administration and governance of Selangor.

The Ruler added he wanted to state's elected representatives to strive in ensuring political stability in Selangor is protected for the sake of the people.